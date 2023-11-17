Need assistance this winter? Resources are available in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties

The holiday season can add emotional and financial stress for many families, and this year is no exception. As Charlotte's housing prices continue to increase, many individuals and families are in need of housing and financial assistance.

According to the North Carolina Housing Coalition, the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness from 2020 to 2022 in NC increased from 2,558 to 3,625. Additionally, in the past month, NC 211 services received roughly 15,000 service requests, and of those requests, 52.7% were housing and shelter-related.

In order to help those experiencing difficult times in our community, we have compiled a list of organizations and resources providing rental, financial, housing, clothing assistance, and more.

The guide also includes resources for newly arrived immigrants in the Charlotte community. For these individuals, language barriers and unfamiliarity with the area and culture may pose an even bigger challenge. This list also includes legal services, language classes, and support services for these individuals in our community.

If your organization is not on the guide, and you would like to be included on this list, please fill out this form.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY:

Alianza de Venezolanos en Charlotte

Address: N/A

Contact(s): (704)-533-2682 | Info@AVCCharlotte.org

The AVC organization was originally formed by Venezuelans in 2016 with the goal of providing assistance to Venezuelan immigrants trying to make Charlotte and its surrounding areas their new home. AVC does this by mobilizing individuals and organizations to give, advocate, and volunteer their time to help the Venezuelan community to achieve their goals and thrive in their new lives.

AMEXCAN NC Latinx Resource Directory

A Google Maps resource directory of Latinx-serving organizations across all of North Carolina. Created by AMEXCAN North Carolina.

Carolina Migrant Network

Referrals can be made online to Carolina Migrant Network to connect people with cost-free, volunteer attorneys who either have experience in immigration bond proceedings or are supervised by an experienced attorney.

Catholic Charities of Charlotte

Address: 1123 S. Church Street, Charlotte, NC 28203

Contact(s): P: (704) 370-3262, F: 704-370-3290

The Food Pantry is open 10:00-12:00 p.m. Tuesdays and 1:00-3:00 p.m. Thursdays in the Charlotte Office by appointment only.

The CC Immigration Program is accredited by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to represent individuals and families before the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The bilingual staff (English/Spanish) assists people in better understanding their legal status and determining if they are eligible for any immigration benefits.

Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy

Address: 5535 Albemarle Rd, Charlotte, NC 28212

Contact(s): (704) 376-1600 | Linea de Español: (800) 247-1931

The immigrant justice legal assistance program protects low-income, non-English-speaking, Latino residents and immigrants of other national origins from exploitation.

Charlotte Family Housing

Contact(s): 704-335-5488

Charlotte Family Housing is a transitional housing program focused on economic mobility for working families experiencing homelessness. For program eligibility, visit https://charlottefamilyhousing.org/.

Charlotte Works

Address: 8601 McAlpine Park Dr., Suite 130, Charlotte, NC 28211

Contact(s): 980-201-3256

Charlotte Works provides connections between job seekers and employers. Additionally, the organization offers its customers skills training, work opportunities, and career advice. Charlotte Works has aligned with community partners such as the Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office, Crisis Ministry, and Goodwill to assist their customer’s needs better. For more information regarding Charlotte Works, email info@charlotteworks.com.

Crisis Assistance Ministry

Address: 500-A Spratt St., Charlotte, NC 28206

Contact(s): 704-371-3001

The Crisis Assistance Ministry helps people in financial crises. For emergency assistance, there is rent and utility assistance available for Mecklenburg County residents on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There is also a crisis assistance ministry free store available Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm by appointment only. Visit https://www.crisisassistance.org/ for a checklist of what you need to bring and to make an appointment.

Camino Community Center

Address: 133 Stetson Dr, Charlotte, NC, 28262 / 201 Stetson Dr, Charlotte, NC, 28262

Contact(s): 704-596-5606

Food Pantry: Tuesday-Friday, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Clinic: M, T, W, Th, F, 8 a.m. -5 p.m., Sat 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Those who are in need of assistance, including help from a food pantry, are encouraged to fill out this food pantry application. The community center also has a thrift store and clinic. For more information, you can call or email info@caminocommunitycenter.org.

El Puente Hispano

Address: 335 Ann Street NW, Concord, NC 28025

Contact(s): (980)-389-0615 | info@elpuentehispanoNC.org

El Puente Hispano offers programs that promote health, education, civic engagement, mentoring, and social services.

Greater Mount Moriah Primitive Baptist Church

Address: 727 W. Trade St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Contact(s): 704-376-8806

There is food available for those experiencing homelessness every fourth Sunday that starts at 12 pm. If you have questions, email info@mountmoriahpb.org.

International House

Address: 1817 Central Avenue, Suite 215, Charlotte, NC 28205

Contact(s): (704) 333-8099 | info@ihclt.org

Citizenship, low-cost English classes, tutoring, affordable legal assistance, summer learning opportunities for young English learners.

Volunteer opportunities with International House include tutoring English, coordinating events, career coaching, citizenship tutoring, community outreach, and more. To volunteer, visit https://www.ihclt.org/volunteer.

Roof Above

Address: 945 N College St, Charlotte, NC 28206

Contact(s): 704-347-0278

Daily — lunch 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m at the Day Center location.

Roof Above was created from the merger between the Urban Ministry Center and the Men’s Shelter of Charlotte. Roof Above offers food, housing, shelter, showers, laundry, over-the-counter medication, prescription assistance and more for people in crisis. Lunch will continue to stay open during the holidays. For questions, call 704-347-0278.

Latin American Coalition

Address: 4938 Central Avenue Ste 101, Charlotte, NC 28205

Contact(s): (704) 531-3848

The Latin American Coalition offers services through its Immigrant Welcome Center, its Economic and Workforce Center, and its Immigration and Legal Center, among other initiatives. Their Social Service to Social Action strategy offers direct service intervention, integration support, alliance building, and institutional and systems change — all building toward meaningful culture and policy change.

Latino Commission on AIDs

Address: 5720 Fayetteville Rd, Suite 201, Durham, NC 27713

Contact(s): (984) 260-0883

A national program that offers capacity-building assistance, community mobilization, and education on HIV, Hepatitis C, immigration, stigma and other issues affecting Latinx people living with HIV.

Legal Aid of North Carolina – Battered Immigrant Project

Address: 5525 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC 28212

Contact(s): Anna M. Cushman | AnnaC2@legalaidnc.orgHelpline: 1(866) 204-7612, Tuesdays (3:30 -7:30 p.m.) and Thursdays (9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.)

Legal Aid of NC is a non-profit law firm whose Battered Immigrant Project represents immigrant survivors of DV/SA/HT across NC with their immigration matters. The work is provided on a pro bono basis to low-income survivors statewide.

If you are working with an immigrant who has experienced domestic violence, sexual assault, or human trafficking, the group may be able to help them get their immigration status settled to provide some degree of personal stability.

Loaves and Fishes/ Friendship Trays

Address: 648 Griffith Rd. Suite B Charlotte, NC

Contact(s): (704) 523-4333 (For first-time referrals)

Loaves and Fishes offers a week's worth of groceries to those who have a referral. You can get a referral from a professional from a human services organization, government agency, medical provider, school, or faith organization. To speak with a member of the social services team to help with a first-time referral, call (704) 523-4333. The organization also provides meals through its Meals On Wheels program.

Care to Share NC

Address: Greater Bethel AME Church: 5232 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28215

Contact(s): 980-430-5913 or 980-242-7704.

Care to Share NC is a non-profit that serves Mecklenburg County by providing groceries, information, clothing, and personal hygiene items for those experiencing homelessness.

Hope Street Food Pantry

Address: 4100 Johnston Oehler Rd, Charlotte, NC 28269

Contact(s): 704-584-9073

Locations:

At Hope Street Food Pantry location (4100 Johnston Oehler Rd, Charlotte, NC 28269) 2nd and 4th Tuesdays: 10:30-11:30 AM; Thursdays: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Southview Rec Center

1720 Vilma St. Charlotte NC, 28208

1st Monday: 10:30-11:30 AM

Waymer Rec Center

14008 Holbrooks Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078

3rd Wednesday: 10:30-11:30 AM

Bette Rae Thomas Center

2921 Tuckaseegee Rd., Charlotte, NC 28208

4th Wednesday: 10:30-11:30 AM

West Charlotte Rec Center

2401 Kendall Dr, Charlotte, NC 28216

4th Wednesday: 12:00-1:00 PM`

This pantry supplies a half week of groceries and toiletries to families in need. The organization hosts a food pantry at their address every second and fourth Tuesday of the month and every Thursday but also travels to the four other locations listed above. For more information, contact the pantry at food@hopestreetfoodpantry.com.

Naturalize Charlotte

Naturalize Charlotte is a group of non-profit and government organizations dedicated to increasing naturalization in the Charlotte area. The website provides information, tools and resources to help with the naturalization process.

ourBRIDGE for KIDS

Address: 3925 Willard Farrow Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215

Contact(s): Shani Mann | shani@joinourbridge.orgTo volunteer or donate: volunteering@joinourbridge.org

ourBRIDGE for Kids is a nonprofit organization that supports the immigrant and refugee community in Charlotte, NC by providing an out-of-school program and through community-based initiatives.

Project 658

Address: 3646 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205

Contact(s): (704) 733-9934 | info@project658.com

Job training and resume workshops, English as a Second Language (ESL) classes, Culinary Arts School, tutoring for young English learners, free/low-cost clinic for immigrants

Project 70Forward

Address: 3010 Monroe Rd, 108A Charlotte, NC 28205

Contact(s): (704) 561-1134 | outreach@project70forward.org

Project70Forward hosts pop-up shops within the community, providing resources such as direct living support, clothing, COVID testing, vaccination clinics, and food and medical supply distribution. They are also involved in disability advocacy and connect people with other organizations or resources.

Refugee Health: Mecklenburg County Public Health

Address: 249 Billingsley Road, Charlotte, NC 28211

Contact(s): (704) 336-4700 | meckhealth@mecklenburgcountync.gov

Health exams and referral for follow-up medical care for refugees, parolees and asylees

Refugee Public Assistance: Mecklenburg County DSS

Address: 301 Billingsley Road, Charlotte, NC 28211

Contact(s): (704) 336-3000

Short-term transitional assistance with employment, transportation, skill certification, English, and cash for refugees

Refugee Support Services

Address: 3925 Willard Farrow Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215

Contact(s): (704) 458-3245

Refugee Support Services is a 501(c)3 nonprofit post-resettlement organization that facilitates programs and intercultural relationships to promote individual autonomy, cultivate social capital, and enrich our community.

Volunteers can connect with newly arrived refugees and help with sharing community resources, activities, and more. Visit https://www.refugeesupportservices.org/volunteer-hub/ to learn more.

Safe Alliance

Contact(s): (704)-373-1604 | info@safealliance.org

Safe Alliance is an organization that helps domestic violence survivors. The group offers a “Hope line” that people can call to speak with a trained advocate. There is also a domestic violence shelter for those in imminent danger. All shelter visits are by appointment only. To learn more about the shelter and other resources, visit https://www.safealliance.org/.

Opportunities with Safe Alliance include volunteering at the Clyde & Ethel Dickson Domestic Violence Shelter, the Victim Assistance Court Program, the Sexual Trauma Resource Center, and the Legal Representation Program. For more information, visit https://www.safealliance.org/get-involved/volunteer-opportunities/.

Second Harvest of Metrolina

Contact(s): 704-376-1785

Monday – Friday: 7:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Second Harvest of Metrolina has emergency food assistance for North Carolina and South Carolina residents. There is also assistance for pet food available here.

Charlotte Berean Church Pantry

Address: 1801 Double Oaks Rd, Charlotte, NC 28206-2301

Contact(s): 704-377-6313

Tuesdays -- 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM

The food pantry is part of the Berean Seventh-Day Adventist Church, which also offers community resources like mentoring and tutoring youth and health screening.

Charlotte Rescue Mission

Addresses:

Rebound: 907 W. 1st Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

Dove’s Nest: 2855 West Blvd.Charlotte, NC 28208

Contact(s): 704-333-4673

Every year, Charlotte Rescue Mission offers Christmas meals for those in need. For more information on services, contact inquiries@charlotterescuemission.org.

Good Friends Charlotte

Address: 1307 W Morehead St. #207, Charlotte, NC 28208

Contact(s): 704-890-8930

After getting a referral from a case manager or social worker, you can get help with rent and utilities. The client will first need to seek assistance from Crisis Ministry. A social worker must provide you with a referral, but individuals can also contact Good Friends Charlotte for more assistance.

Humane Society of Charlotte

Address: 2700 Toomey Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203.

After filling out an application, residents may be eligible for free pet food. For questions, email outreach@humanecharlotte.org.

State Home Foreclosure Prevention Project

Contact(s): 1-888-442-8188

Individuals facing foreclosure can receive free help and resources by calling this number.

Low-Income Energy Assistance Program

Address: 301 Billingsley Road, Charlotte, NC 28211 (Main Office is closed)

Contact(s): 704-336-3000 or Just One Call at 704-432-111

Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is a federal program that assists families with their heating needs. People who are within the income requirements can apply

Matthews Help Center

Address: 119 N. Ames St., Matthews, NC 28105

Contact(s): 704-847-8383

The Matthews Help Center offers once-a-week grocery pickup at the Help Center by appointment only on Thursdays, which includes a 3-day supply of food staples from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. To receive services, residents in qualifying zipcodes can apply for assistance here.

Wellness Action Recovery

Contact(s): (704) 807-3267 | info@wellnessactionrecovery.org

Wellness Action Recovery pairs individuals with community resources, information, and training to help with increasing mental health coping skills. They also provide free Question Persuade Refer training monthly.

IREDELL COUNTY RESOURCES:

FeedNC

Address: 2456 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, NC 28117

Contact(s): 704-660-9010

After making an appointment, people are able to access the food pantry throughout the week from mid-morning to afternoon, depending on the date. The pantry is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 2:45 pm. FeedNC also has a community dining restaurant that serves breakfast from 9 am to 11 am and lunch from 11 am to 2 pm Monday through Friday.

Fifth Street Ministries

Address: 1421 Fifth Street, Statesville, NC 28687

Contact(s): 704-872-4045

Fifth Street Ministries offers housing assistance, shelter, health services and other community resources to those in Statesville and the surrounding areas.

Iredell Christian Ministries

Address: 752 Old Salisbury Rd., Statesville, NC 28677

Contact(s): 704-924-6700

Iredell Christian Ministries offers food and financial assistance to those in need.

The Christian Mission

Address: 266 N Broad St, Mooresville, NC 28115

Contact(s): 704-664-2357

Eligible individuals and families can receive rental assistance, financial assistance, access to a food pantry twice monthly, and a limited number of free items from the organization’s resource store.

UNION COUNTY RESOURCES:

Community Shelter of Union County

Address: 160 Meadow St, Monroe, NC 28110

Contact(s): (704)-289-5300

The Community Shelter of Union County offers emergency shelter, food and help with finding housing.

Union County Crisis Assistance Ministry

Address: 1335 W. Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, 28110

Contact(s): 704- 225-0440

Those in crisis are encouraged to call or contact the ministry. Eligible individuals and families will receive financial and public food assistance.

CABARRUS COUNTY RESOURCES:

Cooperative Christian Ministry

Address: 246 Country Club Dr NE, Concord, NC

Contact(s): 704-786-4709

Financial, housing, and food assistance for individuals in the Concord area.

Habitat for Humanity

Address: 8 Church Street S, Suite 101 Concord, NC 28025

Contact(s): (704)-786-4001

Habitat for Humanity advocates for affordable housing and helps people in the community build or improve their home. To learn more visit https://www.habitatcabarrus.org/who-we-are/.

The Salvation Army

Address: 216 Patterson Ave SE, Concord, NC 28025

Contact: (704)-782-7822 | ConcordNC@uss.salvationarmy.org

The Salvation Army offers emergency shelter, food, clothing, rent and utilities assistance, and more. They are open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The food pantry is open Monday through Wednesday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and re-opens 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The clothing pantry is by appointment only Monday through Wednesday 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more visit https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/cabarrus-stanly/.

GASTON COUNTY RESOURCES:

Community Relief Organization of Mt. Holly

Address: 2120 Spring Street, Mt. Holly

Contact(s): 704-827-0450

Provides nutritious food to those who qualify.

Dallas/High Shoals Social Ministry

Address: 305 E. Trade St, Dallas, NC 28034

Contact(s): 704-922-1236

This ministry offers assistance for utilities and food for those in need.

Bessemer City Crisis Center

Address: 315 E. Virginia Avenue, Bessemer City

Contact(s): 704-629-2147

Food and electricity assistance is offered here to people in need.

B.R.E.A.D., Inc

Address: 3803 Old York Rd. Gastonia, NC 28056

Contact(s): 704-854-9221 | breadinc2011@gmail.com

The organization offers a food pantry, clothes, shoes, over-the-counter medicine and toiletries, as well as items for those who are experiencing homelessness or transitioning into new housing.

SOUTH CAROLINA RESOURCES:

Crossroads at Children's Attention Home

Contact(s): 803-372-5980

This program serves those who are 17-20 years old and are experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness. Housing, clothing, meals, and other free programs are offered. For more information, contact info@attentionhome.org.

Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen

Address: 902 Crawford Road (Across from St. Mary's Catholic Church) Rock Hill, South Carolina 29730

Contact(s): 803-412-0411

Serving Rock Hill and York County residents, this soup kitchen offers lunches from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm every day of the week except Sunday. The Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen is also accepting monetary donations and supplies listed on their website.

Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen accepts donations Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

Family Promise of York County

Address: 404 East Main Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730, US

Contact(s): 803-329-2456

Monday - Friday: 9 a.m- 4 p.m.

Part of the national Family Promise program, this service offers shelter and other support for families in York County. Those in need of assistance can be referred by another person or apply on the website here.

Pilgrims' Inn

Address: 236 West Main Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Contact(s): 803-327-4227

Pilgrims’ Inn provides a variety of services, including emergency food assistance, transitional housing for families and childcare.

Tender Hearts

Contact(s): 803-684-3131

Women and children receive transitional housing, food, clothing, and counseling. The organization also runs four thrift stores in York County. For more information, contact shelter@tenderheartssc.org or fill out a shelter request in person at 145 Blackburn St. ID and social security are necessary for the application.

Clover Area Assistance Center

Address: 1130 Highway 55 East, Clover, SC 29710-1418

Contact(s): 803-222-4837

Families living in the Clover School District are able to receive assistance with food, bills, health services, adult education and special needs items. To get help and get more information, visit their website for next steps.

