Myers Park filled with cyclists for this weekend's '24 Hours of Booty'

Hundreds of cyclists will pedal through Myers Park this weekend as part of the 23rd annual "24 Hours of Booty" fundraising event.

The event raises money for Atrium Health Cancer Institute, the Levine Children's Hospital and other organizations and nonprofits. It was started in 2002 by Charlotte attorney Spencer Leuders as a way to raise money for cancer patients.

The event's cheeky name refers to the so-called "Booty Loop," favored by many cyclists and runners in Myers Park. The three-mile route encircles Queens University and surrounding neighborhoods.

Since 2002, more than 28,000 participants have raised more than $28 million through the annual "24 Hours of Booty" fundraiser, with the ultimate goal of providing supportive oncology programs and services, according to event organizers.

This year, more than 800 cyclists, walkers and runners are expected to participate by looping the loop for 24 hours starting at 7 p.m. Friday. Some riders will bike the loop for 24 hours with occasional breaks. Many others form relay teams, or bike as long as they can.

The event will start and finish at the pop-up "finish line" at the intersection of Wellesley Road and Queens Road West. The three-mile course will be barricaded and coned-off to traffic, and CMPD officers will monitor intersections around the course to help traffic flow safely.