Lakes remain closed in Mecklenburg County

Mecklenburg County officials said Wednesday that all lake access remains closed on Wednesday. The area is still dealing with stormwater runoff, debris and bacteria from sewage overflows caused by Hurricane Helene's historic rainfall and flooding.

STORM UPDATE (Oct. 2):

- Local waterways are still recovering from #HurricaneHelene. Stay out due to increased risk from bacteria.

- Public access to lakes is closed due to debris.

- Tuckaseegee Rec Center reopens today at noon.

- Help neighbors: https://t.co/V6iRUlO6fq pic.twitter.com/EDj4kJU6ko — Mecklenburg County (@MeckCounty) October 2, 2024