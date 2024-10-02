© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Lakes remain closed in Mecklenburg County

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published October 2, 2024 at 12:32 PM EDT

Mecklenburg County officials said Wednesday that all lake access remains closed on Wednesday. The area is still dealing with stormwater runoff, debris and bacteria from sewage overflows caused by Hurricane Helene's historic rainfall and flooding.

