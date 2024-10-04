Charlotte city buses and trains go fare-free for 'Try Transit Week'

Charlotte city buses and trains will be free from Sunday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 12 as the city celebrates "Customer Appreciation and Try Transit Week."

In addition, CATS will host a series of special events throughout the week. They include:

Monday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m. — Grand opening event at Veterans Park in Mint Hill for a new Special Transportation Service serving disabled people in Mint Hill.

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 5:45 a.m. — CATS staff will hand out free coffee throughout the morning at the Matthews Independence Pointe Park and Ride.

Wednesday, Oct. 9, all day — Transit riders can search for five golden tickets hidden along the Blue Line light rail with hints posted on the CATS' Instagram and X pages. Riders who find the tickets and post a picture on social media win a prize.

Thursday, Oct. 10, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Meet the team planning the Red Line light rail to northern Mecklenburg County and learn more about the project at the David B. Waymer Recreation Center in Huntersville.

Friday, Oct. 11, all day — CATS' "Surprise Squad" will hand out free swag at bus shelters around Mecklenburg County.

Bus and train riders will have a chance to win a year of free rides on Charlotte's public transit system. Riders can enter their name into the giveaway by downloading the CATS-Pass app on any mobile device and creating an account.

The giveaway will open on the CATS-Pass app at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 6 and close at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 12. Riders can also complete a physical entry form at the Charlotte Transportation Center Ticket Office. The winner will be notified on Oct. 16.