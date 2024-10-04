Charlotte city buses and trains go fare-free for 'Try Transit Week'
Charlotte city buses and trains will be free from Sunday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 12 as the city celebrates "Customer Appreciation and Try Transit Week."
In addition, CATS will host a series of special events throughout the week. They include:
- Monday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m. — Grand opening event at Veterans Park in Mint Hill for a new Special Transportation Service serving disabled people in Mint Hill.
- Tuesday, Oct. 8, 5:45 a.m. — CATS staff will hand out free coffee throughout the morning at the Matthews Independence Pointe Park and Ride.
- Wednesday, Oct. 9, all day — Transit riders can search for five golden tickets hidden along the Blue Line light rail with hints posted on the CATS' Instagram and X pages. Riders who find the tickets and post a picture on social media win a prize.
- Thursday, Oct. 10, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Meet the team planning the Red Line light rail to northern Mecklenburg County and learn more about the project at the David B. Waymer Recreation Center in Huntersville.
- Friday, Oct. 11, all day — CATS' "Surprise Squad" will hand out free swag at bus shelters around Mecklenburg County.
Bus and train riders will have a chance to win a year of free rides on Charlotte's public transit system. Riders can enter their name into the giveaway by downloading the CATS-Pass app on any mobile device and creating an account.
The giveaway will open on the CATS-Pass app at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 6 and close at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 12. Riders can also complete a physical entry form at the Charlotte Transportation Center Ticket Office. The winner will be notified on Oct. 16.