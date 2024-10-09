I-40 to partially reopen, on the Tennessee side of the border

Repairs are underway on badly damaged sections of I-40 near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line though it remains unclear when the interstate will fully reopen. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee says by the end of next week, his state will reopen one lane of I-40 in both directions on the Tennessee side, and that could jumpstart repairs in North Carolina.

"This particular stretch of highway is incredibly important, not only for Tennessee, for the people that come -- that drive in and out of Tennessee, but it’s important for North Carolina, because the repairs that have to be made on the North Carolina side of I-40 will have to be delivered through Tennessee," he said.

The North Carolina DOT has said repairs on the North Carolina side will take “months at best.” Some sections of the road collapsed or were severely damaged in mudslides.