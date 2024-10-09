© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Washed out road
Helene: Aftermath and Recovery
Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on Sept. 26, 2024. Weakened to a tropical depression, the massive storm moved across the Carolinas dumping rain. The catastrophic flooding caused by Helene has devastated much of western South Carolina and North Carolina.

I-40 to partially reopen, on the Tennessee side of the border

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published October 9, 2024 at 12:13 PM EDT

Repairs are underway on badly damaged sections of I-40 near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line though it remains unclear when the interstate will fully reopen. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee says by the end of next week, his state will reopen one lane of I-40 in both directions on the Tennessee side, and that could jumpstart repairs in North Carolina.

"This particular stretch of highway is incredibly important, not only for Tennessee, for the people that come -- that drive in and out of Tennessee, but it’s important for North Carolina, because the repairs that have to be made on the North Carolina side of I-40 will have to be delivered through Tennessee," he said.

The North Carolina DOT has said repairs on the North Carolina side will take “months at best.” Some sections of the road collapsed or were severely damaged in mudslides.
Charlotte Area
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports