NEWS BRIEFS

Albemarle police chief resigns after three years on the job

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published October 15, 2024 at 4:09 PM EDT

Albemarle Police Chief Jason Bollhorst has resigned after three years on the job.

The city of Albemarle announced his resignation in a news release on Tuesday. The release did not list a reason or provide any comment from Bollhorst.

Prior to coming to Albemarle, Bollhorst had been employed for 26 years with the City of Newport News Police Department in Virginia.

The city of Albemarle said a former police chief for the town of Davidson, Penny Dunn, had been selected to serve as police chief in the interim. Dunn served as Davidson's police chief from 2017 to 2023, when she retired, the news release said.

The city of Albemarle will immediately begin its search for a new, permanent police chief, according to the release.
