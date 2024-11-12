More than 4,500 households still in temporary housing post-Helene
More than six weeks after the remnants of Hurricane Helene devastated western North Carolina, thousands of people are still waiting to get back into a home of their own.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency — or FEMA — says more than 4,500 households impacted by Helene are living in hotels and motels with government assistance.
The agency has also approved some $226 million in aid to more than 130,000 households and individuals. · FEMA has also approved $203 million in Public Assistance funding in North Carolina to support community recovery.
Western North Carolina residents have until Jan. 7 to apply for disaster assistance.
Homeowners and renters affected by a disaster can apply for federal assistance in several ways:
o Online at DisasterAssistance.gov
o Via the FEMA App (fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/mobile-products)
o Calling 800-621-3362
o Visit a Disaster Recovery Center