More than 4,500 households still in temporary housing post-Helene

More than six weeks after the remnants of Hurricane Helene devastated western North Carolina, thousands of people are still waiting to get back into a home of their own.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency — or FEMA — says more than 4,500 households impacted by Helene are living in hotels and motels with government assistance.

The agency has also approved some $226 million in aid to more than 130,000 households and individuals. · FEMA has also approved $203 million in Public Assistance funding in North Carolina to support community recovery.

Western North Carolina residents have until Jan. 7 to apply for disaster assistance.

Homeowners and renters affected by a disaster can apply for federal assistance in several ways:

o Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

o Via the FEMA App (fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/mobile-products)

o Calling 800-621-3362

o Visit a Disaster Recovery Center

