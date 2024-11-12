© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

More than 4,500 households still in temporary housing post-Helene

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published November 12, 2024 at 4:01 PM EST

More than six weeks after the remnants of Hurricane Helene devastated western North Carolina, thousands of people are still waiting to get back into a home of their own.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency — or FEMA — says more than 4,500 households impacted by Helene are living in hotels and motels with government assistance.

The agency has also approved some $226 million in aid to more than 130,000 households and individuals. · FEMA has also approved $203 million in Public Assistance funding in North Carolina to support community recovery.

Western North Carolina residents have until Jan. 7 to apply for disaster assistance.

Homeowners and renters affected by a disaster can apply for federal assistance in several ways:

o Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

o Via the FEMA App (fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/mobile-products)

o Calling 800-621-3362

o Visit a Disaster Recovery Center
Charlotte Area
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports