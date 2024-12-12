© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

'Snow' to fall over Mooresville during Christmas celebration

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published December 12, 2024 at 12:36 PM EST
Man-made snow falls over Main Street during the 2023 "A Classic Christmas in Mooresville" event.
Courtesy
/
Town of Mooresville
Downtown Mooresville has a 100% chance of snow Friday night.

The town has placed snow machines on the tops of historic buildings at the intersection of Moore Avenue and Main Street that will blow snow over the town throughout the "Christmas Classic in Mooresville" event.

Christine Patterson, arts and events manager for Mooresville, said the town first pulled the stunt in 2023 to celebrate Mooresville's 150th birthday, and received rave reviews.

"The comments that I heard was, 'This looks like a Hallmark movie,'" she told WFAE. "It looks like one of those movies that play around the holidays with a beautiful downtown, and the snow just adds that perfect picture to it."

The town won't let the snow accumulate too high, Patterson said, so there may not be enough for snowmen or snow angels. She said residents can try catching snowflakes on their tongue, but the snow may taste a little soapy.

The "Classic Christmas in Mooresville" event will begin at 5 p.m., with the first snow scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The snow machines will run on 30 minute intervals with 10 minute breaks through 9 p.m., when the festival concludes.

Residents can also enjoy "iceless" skating, life-sized snow globes, live performances, trackless train rides, horse and wagon rides, an inflatable toboggan slide and a visit from Santa at the event.
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
