Changes are coming to the Carowinds amusement park on the North and South Carolina border.

The amusement park says it will retire three rides to make way for new attractions. Drop Tower, Scream Weaver and Nighthawk will be phased out.

The largest of the three is Nighthawk. It’s a yellow, 115-foot flying roller coaster previously known as “Stealth” and later “Borg Assimilator,” or simply, “The Borg.”