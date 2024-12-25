© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Here's how Charlotteans can recycle their Christmas trees

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published December 25, 2024 at 5:10 PM EST
A Solid Waste Services worker for the city of Charlotte rides a truck in uptown Charlotte.
City of Charlotte
A Solid Waste Services worker for the city of Charlotte rides a truck in uptown Charlotte.

If you purchased a live Christmas tree for your living room this year, you might be wondering what to do it with once Christmas is over.

If you're a Charlotte resident, you can dispose your Christmas tree by simply placing it on the curb — though you must first strip the tree of all ornaments and trimmings and remove the tree stand.

Solid Waste crews will start collecting trees left on the curb beginning Jan. 1.

Another option is to recycle your tree at one of Mecklenburg County's Full-Service Recycling Centers. The county will mulch the recycled trees and turn them into compost.

County residents can drop off up to two live trees at no cost.

What if I have an artificial tree?

You can also get rid of an artificial tree in Charlotte by placing it on the curb, but the city classifies artificial trees (and all types of wreaths) as bulky items, so you'll have to call 311 to schedule a pickup.

Mecklenburg County residents can also recycle artificial trees at a Mecklenburg County Full-Service Recycling Center.

Artificial tree will be charged as "bulky trash" and one may be disposed at no cost.

Mecklenburg County operates four full-service Disposal and Recycling Centers:

Centers are open Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. but will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan.1.
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
