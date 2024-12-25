Here's how Charlotteans can recycle their Christmas trees

If you purchased a live Christmas tree for your living room this year, you might be wondering what to do it with once Christmas is over.

If you're a Charlotte resident, you can dispose your Christmas tree by simply placing it on the curb — though you must first strip the tree of all ornaments and trimmings and remove the tree stand.

Solid Waste crews will start collecting trees left on the curb beginning Jan. 1.

Another option is to recycle your tree at one of Mecklenburg County's Full-Service Recycling Centers. The county will mulch the recycled trees and turn them into compost.

County residents can drop off up to two live trees at no cost.

What if I have an artificial tree?

You can also get rid of an artificial tree in Charlotte by placing it on the curb, but the city classifies artificial trees (and all types of wreaths) as bulky items, so you'll have to call 311 to schedule a pickup.

Mecklenburg County residents can also recycle artificial trees at a Mecklenburg County Full-Service Recycling Center.

Artificial tree will be charged as "bulky trash" and one may be disposed at no cost.

Mecklenburg County operates four full-service Disposal and Recycling Centers:



Centers are open Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. but will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan.1.