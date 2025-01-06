Kannapolis police shoot, injure person during traffic stop

Police in Kannapolis shot and injured a person during a traffic stop Saturday night.

According to a news release, police stopped the vehicle around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday near 251 North Cannon Blvd. The car had multiple occupants, and police believed one of them was wanted with outstanding warrants.

The police department did not include any other details about the shooting, and it’s unclear if the person was armed, or why officers fired. The person was transferred to Atrium Health Cabarrus for treatment.

A spokesperson for the Kannapolis Police Department referred all questions to the State Bureau of Investigation.

The police department said officers involved in the incident had been placed on administrative leave. A spokesperson declined to say how many officers were involved.