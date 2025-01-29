School bus crash sends five West Meck students to hospital

A school bus headed for West Mecklenburg High School was involved in a crash Wednesday morning that sent five students to the hospital.

Officials say the crash happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Little Rock and Tuckaseegee Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said none of the students sustained serious injuries, and they were brought to the hospital as a precaution.

West Mecklenburg High School families received the following message from the school's principal:

West Mecklenburg High School families, this is Principal Bundrick with an important message. Bus 1963 was involved in an accident at the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road and Little Rock Road this morning. The paramedics were called to evaluate the scene and out of an abundance of caution five students were transported to a nearby hospital by medic or their parents for further evaluation.

The remaining students have been delayed in arriving at school. They will have breakfast once they arrive and then head to class. As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority. Thank you for your continued support of West Mecklenburg High School.

