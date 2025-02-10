© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Small earthquake shakes upstate SC

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published February 10, 2025 at 9:25 AM EST

An earthquake was recorded early Sunday morning in a part of South Carolina where no tremors had been previously recorded this year.

The State newspaper reports a 1.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Upstate area near Salem in Oconee County, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. It was the first confirmed earthquake of 2025 recorded in South Carolina’s Upstate. The last earthquake to hit the Palmetto State was a 2.0 quake that was reported near Elgin in the Midlands on Jan. 31.

There were 30 confirmed earthquakes last year in South Carolina, after 28 quakes were recorded in 2023.

It has been uncommon for earthquakes to hit outside of the Midlands area of South Carolina, specifically beyond Kershaw County, where 65 earthquakes have been confirmed since the end of June 2022.
Energy & Environment
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports