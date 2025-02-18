Parachutist rescued from uptown Charlotte high-rise building

A parachutist who apparently jumped off a skyscraper in uptown Charlotte got himself tangled more than 100 feet in the air. It happened early Tuesday morning, a shortly after 1 a.m.

The Charlotte Fire Department said the man was found dangling from the exterior of the Museum Tower apartment building on South Church Street. Rescuers

rappelled down to him, attach him to ropes and hauled him to the roof.

"The man, identified by other news outlets as Diego Adame, wouldn't say where he jumped from. Police records show he was charged with misdemeanor trespassing. Charlotte Fire officials said, "unauthorized parachuting or BASE jumping in urban environments poses extreme dangers."