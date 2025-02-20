© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

UNC Charlotte teacher training, hiring grants funded by The U.S. Department of Education axed

WFAE
Published February 20, 2025 at 4:33 PM EST

The Trump administration has canceled several grants that were issued by The U.S. Department of Education.

The U.S. Department of Education has cut roughly $4 million in grants to UNC Charlotte for teacher training and hiring programs. The university confirmed Thursday that both Project TLC and Project Trusted have been canceled.

Project TLC was a collaboration with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools aimed at increasing educator diversity in high-need schools.

Project Trusted which stands for Teaching for Resilience via Understanding, Support, and Trauma-Informed Education was a collaboration with Union County Public Schools and Gaston County Schools to increase diversity of teachers in more rural areas.

This has also impacted schools in the Triad area, WFDD reported that the cuts have resulted in Winston

Tags
Charlotte Area Department of EducationUNC-Charlotte