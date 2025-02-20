UNC Charlotte teacher training, hiring grants funded by The U.S. Department of Education axed

The Trump administration has canceled several grants that were issued by The U.S. Department of Education.

The U.S. Department of Education has cut roughly $4 million in grants to UNC Charlotte for teacher training and hiring programs. The university confirmed Thursday that both Project TLC and Project Trusted have been canceled.

Project TLC was a collaboration with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools aimed at increasing educator diversity in high-need schools.

Project Trusted which stands for Teaching for Resilience via Understanding, Support, and Trauma-Informed Education was a collaboration with Union County Public Schools and Gaston County Schools to increase diversity of teachers in more rural areas.

This has also impacted schools in the Triad area, WFDD reported that the cuts have resulted in Winston