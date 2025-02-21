© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

African American Heritage Festival focuses on Black farmers and Charlotte's rural past

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published February 21, 2025 at 5:20 PM EST
The African American Heritage Festival at the Charlotte Museum of History focuses on Black farmers and Charlotte's rural past
Charlotte Museum of History
The African American Heritage Festival at the Charlotte Museum of History focuses on Black farmers and Charlotte's rural past

Mecklenburg County’s rural past and the role African Americans played in it will be the focus of this year’s eighth annual African American Heritage Festival —Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Charlotte Museum of History.

Most past heritage festivals focused on historically black colleges and universities. But museum officials said as the 100-year-old Rosenwald Siloam School was being restored on their site, they learned many stories about Black residents when Mecklenburg County was an agricultural center. Museum Director Terri White said they wanted this year’s festival to highlight those stories and the people still alive who remember that period in the county’s past.

“One man in his early 90s remembers when east Charlotte was a massive dairy farm,” White says. “He remembers, as a child, digging around to build artificial lakes for the cows and a small airport up the road from where we are to fly the milk across the state. It’s hard to imagine today Shamrock and Eastway being a farm.”

The African AMerican Heritage Festival will be Feb. 22 at the Charlotte Museum of History
Charlotte Museum of History
The African AMerican Heritage Festival will be Feb. 22 at the Charlotte Museum of History

In addition to food vendors, drummers, dancers, and other entertainment, several Black farmers will showcase their produce and teach people how to grow it. The festival’s keynote speaker is John Boyd, a fourth-generation farmer and founder of the National Black Farmers Association. His organization is credited with securing a $2 billion settlement by proving that the federal government discriminated against Black farmers in terms of loans.

“We wanted to bring him in because that’s an amazing accomplishment, and it affects farmers from North Carolina. He is the perfect person to talk about how to maintain that lifestyle where everything is going digital and what does that mean for Black Americans,” White said.

John W. Boyd, Jr., president of the National Black Farmers Association will be the keynote speaker at the Charlotte Museum of History's African American Heritage Festival Feb. 22
Charlotte Museum of History
John W. Boyd, Jr., president of the National Black Farmers Association will be the keynote speaker at the Charlotte Museum of History's African American Heritage Festival Feb. 22

Saturday’s Heritage Festival will open as it always does, with the ringing of a bell as each name is read of the 17 enslaved people who lived on the museum site when it was a 600-acre dairy and tobacco plantation.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Charlotte Area
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn