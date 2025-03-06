Avelo Airlines opens base at Concord Airport

Budget carrier Avelo Airlines will expand its operations further at Concord’s Airport with the opening of a base that will house one of its aircraft.

The new base is also bringing up to 50 more jobs to Cabarrus County including pilots, flight attendants, and customer service agents. Avelo Airlines Communications Manager Courtney Goff said there has been a large interest in employment with the airline.

"We still have a couple of openings," Goff said. "I just met with a group yesterday of about 2 dozen flight attendants that live, that live in the community, several that we just sent off on our first flight full of Concord, crew members."

Gladius Communications / Avelo Airlines

"We've got several pilots, a lot of people that are relocating to the area too that maybe have worked with us at our other bases or just have been really fascinated with aviation and are moving to the area."

Avelo will add two destinations starting next month, with twice weekly flights to Daytona Beach and Nashville.