NEWS BRIEFS

Two children in WNC killed in weekend storms

WFAE | By BPR
Published March 17, 2025 at 10:35 AM EDT

The storm system this weekend had devastating effects across the southeast. In western North Carolina, two children died early Sunday morning after high winds caused a tree to fall onto a trailer near Brevard.

Three people survived when the tree, which first responders say was about three feet wide, landed on the home. The massive tree took hours to cut, lift and stabilize. After three hours and a “very extensive and lengthy extrication process,” firefighters recovered the bodies of two boys. They were 11 and 13 years old. Chuck Owenby is the sheriff in Transylvania County. “ It split the trailer right down the middle… We ended up having to get a couple of backhoes and cranes and had a lot of help from the community just to get be able to get to them.”

Owenby says downed trees blocking roads further complicated the response. The two boys are among dozens of other people killed by the harsh storms that ravaged the Southeast over the weekend. The storms also destroyed hundreds of homes.
