Former NASCAR team owner dies in Huntersville crash

Former NASCAR driver and team owner Shigeaki Hattori has died in a car accident in Huntersville.

The Huntersville Police Department confirmed his death in a news release Monday, saying his 2025 Toyota Crown crossed into oncoming traffic on Highway 73 on Saturday and collided with another vehicle.

Officials say Hattori was killed in the wreck, while the other driver was taken to a hospital. Police do not suspect speed or impairment caused the crash. Hattori was 61 years old.