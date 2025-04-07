© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Former NASCAR team owner dies in Huntersville crash

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published April 7, 2025 at 4:26 PM EDT

Former NASCAR driver and team owner Shigeaki Hattori has died in a car accident in Huntersville.

The Huntersville Police Department confirmed his death in a news release Monday, saying his 2025 Toyota Crown crossed into oncoming traffic on Highway 73 on Saturday and collided with another vehicle.

Officials say Hattori was killed in the wreck, while the other driver was taken to a hospital. Police do not suspect speed or impairment caused the crash. Hattori was 61 years old.
Charlotte Area
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports