Black poets perform from an album they describe as a love letter to Charlotte at the Carolina Theatre

Local poets featured on the new album "Black Charlotte: A Poetic Celebration of Place & Folk" will perform at the Carolina Theatre on Friday, as part of Charlotte SHOUT!. The album is the brainchild of Charlotte poet Laureate Jay Ward and spoken word poet Jah Smalls. Both are featured on it, along with award-winning poet and slam master Bluz, who explains the theme of the album as a love letter to Charlotte — in this conversation with WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn.

Boris ‘Bluz’ Rogers: We want to remind the city that we are definitely, like, glad we're here. We are glad that we got to experience what the city has to offer and everything that the city gives us that we can turn into something beautiful and creative.

Writing a love note to the history of Charlotte— the Black history, the culture, the neighborhoods, the restaurants, the things that happened in the city and telling these stories in a very different but yet poetic way, authentic way. A lot of us have lived the experiences that we're talking about.

But it's also a reminder to folks who have grown up here that — yo, where you come from, what you've experienced is amazing and continue to love on that. Continue to remember that.

Bluz Bluz, an award-winning poet and slam master is featured along with 14 other Charlotte poets on a new album described as a love letter to Charlotte

Gwendolyn Glenn: OK, so Bluz, you are one of the 15 poets on this particular album. Tell us about what you wrote.

Bluz: I've watched Charlotte's music scene change so drastically, so it was reflective of everything that I've seen — from NODA before it is the NODA we know today, to Tremont Music Hall, to the Excelsior — and naming these spaces and places that have had historical music value over the years, and music artists that we've come to know over the years, that I've seen do amazing things — and some that we have lost overtime.

One of the artists on Track six features, of course, our first poet laureate, Jay Ward and ‘Luvleeh,’ Leandro Hill — who we lost about maybe five weeks ago. Her voice is reflective of her life and how she was integral to our community and in other people's community.

She was a caregiver, a friend, confidante, comrade, and accomplished. You know, she was just so dope at who she was and what she did for us.

She makes these powerful points about what Charlotte loses in that era consistently — whole neighborhoods, whole memories and movements.

Glenn: And I guess some might say, OK, if this is supposed to be a love letter, this sounds like it might also be critical of Charlotte — but it's remembering the history, right?

Bluz: Yes, it is deep in the remembrance of the history.

Glenn: And that's where the love comes in.

Bluz: Right. Like, while we are critical — while we're saying these things — we love it. We haven't moved. If we didn't care, we wouldn't say it. We wouldn't give it the time or the thought or the energy if we did not love where we come from. And that's where the love comes in and what we were able to grow and see and experience in this town.

Glenn: And I guess — I guess to the point that you guys say that a part of your responsibility as a poet is to make sure the stories are not lost.

Bluz: Right. That is the responsibility, I think of, every writer. If there is a bit of history that you can attach to your creativeness, to your work, — hey, do not forget about this part of who we are and where we come from.

I think that's the responsibility of everyone — whether you're a poet, a singer, an emcee, novelist, whatever it is you do.

Glenn: So, who chose the artists on this album?

Bluz: That was Jay Ward and Jah Smalls. They know the community well. They know these artists come from different parts of the city, you know. Porsha comes from the Hidden Valley neighborhood. Sir Abstraxxx comes from the east side of things. I've just been in the hip hop world forever.

We've all explored and experienced different parts of the city in very different ways, and Jah and Jay were very intentional about who they picked, not only for their experiences, but for their unique voices as well, and like literally how we sound and write.

Glenn: Now you're going to perform and also have a conversation at the Carolina Theatre, which just reopened. There’s been lots of celebration about the reopening, but hardly anyone talks about the segregated past of the theatre and the fact that African Americans were not allowed to come there until, I think, 1963. So, why that spot?

Bluz: Right, right. Douglas Young is the program director over there, and he's always been a big advocate and fan of who we are and what we've done. And I got a chance to write a poem for the opening of the Carolina Theater, and I addressed that very issue. Doug was like, 'Yes, this is what we want to do for the Carolina Theater', and that is to address the segregation and separation, all those things that happened, and say: This is where we begin the new story for this space, which is inclusive of every shape, sound and color of person. And we were like, yes, that makes complete sense. Let's do something new and inclusive for everyone, not just Black folks. Something that anyone who's ever lived in this city and experienced the segregation and separation, on either side of the coin, come to this event and hear their stories.

Bluz is an award-winning poet who will be performing with other poets featured on the new album "Black Charlotte: A Poetic Celebration of Place & Folk", April 11 at the Carolina Theatre.