South Carolina middle schooler killed in school bus crash

A 13-year-old male student was killed Thursday in a school bus crash on I-77 in Chester County, South Carolina.

The Chester County Coroner’s office confirmed the death to news outlets while declining to identify the student by name. The student was an 8th grader at Pine Ridge Middle School.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. Thursday when a school bus carrying students from Pine Ridge Middle School in Lexington County blew a tire, causing the driver to lose control.

The bus overturned on I-77, injuring 21 people. Five people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, according to a spokesperson for the city of Lancaster. It was unclear how many were students.

Lexington School District Two officials issued a statement saying the students were traveling home from a field trip in Charlotte. There were two adults and roughly 35 children aboard the bus.

In a statement, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster extended condolences to the family of the student who was killed.

"Today's school bus accident in Chester County is a tragedy no family should ever have to ensdure," McMaster said on X. "Peggy and I are heartbroken. Please join us in praying for the victim, their family, a speedy recovery for those injured, and the entire Lexington Two community. All of South Carolina is with you."

South Carolina state Superintendent Ellen Weaver also issued a statement Thursday in response to the crash.

"Our hearts are broken by the tragic bus accident in Chester County this afternoon," she said. "Our entire state is mourning alongside the Pine Ridge Middle School families, friends, classmates, and educators. Please join me in praying for the Lexington Two community."