Local seafood market owners concerned about price increases on imports due to tariffs

The price of seafood is expected to increase significantly because of President Trump’s new tariffs and because about 85% of this country’s seafood is imported. For example, much of the shrimp sold in the U.S. comes from India and Vietnam, which were hit with 26% and 46% tariffs, respectively.

Fresh seafood market owners in Charlotte are watching seafood prices from overseas suppliers closely. Brunetta Powell has owned and operated the West End Fresh Seafood Market on Beatties Ford Road since 1998.

Gracyn Doctor / WFAE The West End Fresh Seafood Market has offered fresh seafood and cooked fish plates since 1998 on Beatties Ford Road.

“We went through a rocky path right before the pandemic — we almost closed,” Powell said. “It was rough, but then we had some resources to hit. We got a grant from the city, which was a survival grant, and one from LISC, and that helped with things like utilities and things like that.”

Business has been brisk at the market, which also offers fried, grilled and steamed fish plates. But Powell said she's concerned that Trump's tariffs will send suppliers' prices soaring.

“So far, prices have risen on me anywhere from 55 to 75 cents per pound on flounder and red snapper," she said. "I can see price doubling, and that would be a cost I would be passing on. I don't know if our customers can handle that, because if it gets too high, they won't buy.”

Powell said her biggest sellers are fried croaker and whiting, which she gets mainly from suppliers in Wilmington and the Chesapeake Bay. Her salmon and red snapper come from overseas, but she expects the biggest price increase will be on frozen products.

Gracyn Doctor / WFAE Bernetta Powell has owned and operated the West End Fresh Seafood Market on Beatties Ford Road since 1998.

“Because a lot of shrimp comes from China, Japan and Canada," Powell said. "The season is coming up soon for fresh shrimp, real soon, and we get that locally fresh. But we have to deal with frozen shrimp, crab legs, lobster and tilapia. A lot of that is coming from everywhere else.”

Wayne Bryant is also concerned about rising seafood prices. He owned a fresh seafood market and carry-out restaurant in north Charlotte for several years. He closed it a few months ago after three break-ins, but he's planning to reopen soon. Bryant said he has a van that he uses to travel to Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Wilmington to buy fresh fish from boaters. He gets shark and swordfish from suppliers who fish in Mexican waters and other fish from other overseas suppliers. Bryant said those prices are increasing — especially for crab legs.

“Crab legs are a main source that's imported into the state,” Bryant said. “The way the prices are going up right now, as the vendor, you'd be at $26 a pound, giving it to the customer so you can make a profit. So that's going to be part of the tariffs coming in. Branzino fish, they come from up north from the Canada area, those tariffs to ship that fish down are going to be rough.”

Gracyn Doctor / WFAE Fresh fish at Bryant Seafood Market.

Bryant and Powell are trying to stay optimistic, even as much higher prices for seafood are pretty much a given amid ongoing trade wars.

“Just hold on. See what happens. That’s all we can do,” Bryant said.

“I can't be thinking like it's doomsday. We got to think positive, and I'm thinking we're going to pull through,” Powell said.