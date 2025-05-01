NC lawmakers want to make it illegal to drive too slow

North Carolina lawmakers want to crack down on drivers who they say are going too slow on the state's highways. A bill that passed the House Transportation Committee Wednesday would require slower drivers to move out of the left lane if they're impeding traffic. Blowing Rock Rep. Ray Pickett's bill would also increase the minimum speed requirements to 10 miles per hour below the posted speed limit.

"We currently have 70 mile per hour zones on our interstates. 45 miles per hour is completely too slow to be going on the interstate at those speeds," he said.

The bill would also ban trucks in the left lane of highways that have six lanes or more.