NEWS BRIEFS

New NC transport program aimed at boosting dog adoptions

Brooks Stevenson
Published June 16, 2025 at 10:48 AM EDT

The BISSELL Pet Foundation has launched a new intrastate transport program to address declining adoption rates for shelter pets.

Partnering with 20 shelters across North Carolina, the BISSELL Pet Foundation launched its new program on May 28, to provide more adoption opportunities for shelter pets by moving them to places where adoption demand is higher.

Dog adoptions declined by 1% last year nationwide, with medium and large-sized dogs being the most affected. According to the foundation, medium and large-sized dogs now average 18- 20 days in shelters. Kim Alboum, Director of Field Operations for the BISSELL Pet Foundation, attributes much of the decline to the ongoing housing crisis.

“You know, the housing crisis that we are seeing is a big part of that," Alboum said. "It’s very difficult to find a place to live if your dog is over 30 pounds. You know, rentals are not accepting large dogs, public housing doesn’t accept large dogs, and many landlords don’t. So, that’s an issue.”

Alboum encouraged people to check their local shelters regularly, as new pets will be added to the program on a rolling basis.
Brooks Stevenson
