MEDIC, Charlotte Fire Department work to improve operations

The Charlotte Fire Department and Mecklenburg County’s Emergency medical services, or MEDIC, are making progress on a new operational framework. The fire department wants a reduction in non-life threatening first responder-only calls, increased staffing of EMTs and paramedics, as well as expansion of MEDIC’s ambulance fleet. They say an agreement has been reached with the City of Charlotte and MEDIC on an updated framework that remains in effect unless a material breach occurs or both parties agree to changes. It will automatically renew in 90-day increments otherwise.