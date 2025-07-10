NC Budget & Tax Center Discuss effects of federal cuts

President Trump’s sweeping One Big Beautiful Bill was signed into law last Friday, and today North Carolina advocacy groups held a press conference and talked about how funding cuts affect the state.

The bill could affect North Carolinians soon if Medicaid expansion is reversed , potentially leaving more than 600,000 residents without medical benefits. The bill cuts Medicaid funds. North Carolina legislators are still working to determine the state budget.

As lawmakers debate the budget, North Carolina is also expected to face revenue shortfalls. Members of the left-leaning nonprofit N-C Budget & Tax Center said legislators need to craft a more responsible budget. Executive Director Alexandra Sirota said state leaders should be mindful when approving spending plans.

"For too long, North Carolina budget riders have treated tax cuts for the wealthy and for corporations as the default, squeezing public services and shifting costs onto families and communities in the process," Sirota said. "North Carolinians reject that approach. They want a budget that puts people first, that funds childcare, education, health care, and support for the small businesses in every community across the state."

Legislators are on a break, but Governor Josh Stein is urging them to return quickly to complete the budget

