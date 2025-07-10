© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

NC Budget & Tax Center Discuss effects of federal cuts

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published July 10, 2025 at 10:16 AM EDT

President Trump’s sweeping One Big Beautiful Bill was signed into law last Friday, and today North Carolina advocacy groups held a press conference and talked about how funding cuts affect the state.

The bill could affect North Carolinians soon if Medicaid expansion is reversed , potentially leaving more than 600,000 residents without medical benefits. The bill cuts Medicaid funds. North Carolina legislators are still working to determine the state budget.

As lawmakers debate the budget, North Carolina is also expected to face revenue shortfalls. Members of the left-leaning nonprofit N-C Budget & Tax Center said legislators need to craft a more responsible budget. Executive Director Alexandra Sirota said state leaders should be mindful when approving spending plans.

"For too long, North Carolina budget riders have treated tax cuts for the wealthy and for corporations as the default, squeezing public services and shifting costs onto families and communities in the process," Sirota said. "North Carolinians reject that approach. They want a budget that puts people first, that funds childcare, education, health care, and support for the small businesses in every community across the state."

Legislators are on a break, but Governor Josh Stein is urging them to return quickly to complete the budget
Tags
Charlotte Area NC Budget
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.