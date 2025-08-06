© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFAE's HD signals are impaired. Learn more.
NEWS BRIEFS

NCDOT receives awards about Helene communication

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published August 6, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT

NCDOT received two awards that highlight the Department’s use of technology to keep the public informed during and after the storm. NCDOT Communications Officer Andrew Barksdale points to their flood warning system as one example. He says that before Helene’s arrival in North Carolina, it predicted a one-mile section of Interstate 40 near the French Broad River in Buncombe County would flood by two feet.

"And we told the emergency management, we told the highway division staff in that area, and they were shocked. They were like, well, it's never flooded. We don't ever have a history of I-40 topping with water over the French Broad River, but our modeling said it was going to," he said.

State Highway Patrol responded to the warning and used their vehicles to shut down I-40, which was eventually overcome by eight feet of flood water. Officials say the decision to mobilize likely saved lives.
Charlotte Area
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports