Community Advisory Board Member Application

Thank you for your interest in joining the WFAE Community Advisory Board. The CAB’s purpose is to assist WFAE staff in responding to community interests regarding the station’s programming and services.CAB membership reasonably represents the diverse needs and interests of communities in the Charlotte region served through the radio station and other platforms of WFAE.The CAB serves in a solely advisory role to the staff and the Board of Directors. Here is more information about WFAE’s governance An open application period will begin., and will closeA membership selection committee composed of CAB members and WFAE staff will review the applications. Interviews may be requested in May.Potential CAB members will be invited to join before. New CAB members will begin a three-year term onBefore completing the application,To apply for CAB membership, please complete this form -