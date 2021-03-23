© 2021 WFAE
Community Advisory Board Member Application

Thank you for your interest in joining the WFAE Community Advisory Board. The CAB’s purpose is to assist WFAE staff in responding to community interests regarding the station’s programming and services.


CAB membership reasonably represents the diverse needs and interests of communities in the Charlotte region served through the radio station and other platforms of WFAE.


The CAB serves in a solely advisory role to the staff and the Board of Directors. Here is more information about WFAE’s governance.


CAB Selection Period and Process


An open application period will begin Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 12:01 a.m., and will close Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 5 p.m.


A membership selection committee composed of CAB members and WFAE staff will review the applications. Interviews may be requested in May.


Potential CAB members will be invited to join before June 30, 2021. New CAB members will begin a three-year term on July 1, 2021.


Before completing the application, please read the CAB’s Governing Policy.


To apply for CAB membership, please complete this form - WFAE CAB Application 2021.