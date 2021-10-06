© 2021 WFAE
Crime & Justice

Mecklenburg jail officer fired, charged after being accused of a sex act with an inmate

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published October 6, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office has fired yet another detention officer.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday that Karen Payton was fired and charged with engaging in a sexual act with a man being held at the jail and providing another incarcerated person with a tobacco product. In a news release, Sheriff Garry McFadden said the actions Payton are accused of could have compromised the safety and security of the staff and those incarcerated at the jail.

Payton had spent two years with the department.

Two other Mecklenburg County detention officers were fired in recent weeks — one after being charged with assault on Sept. 27 in South Carolina and another who was charged with assault after a Sept. 13 physical altercation with someone being held at the jail and failing to disclose details in a report on the incident.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Payton is at least the fifth Sheriff's Office employee fired in the last five months on after legal charges.

Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
