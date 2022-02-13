CATS driver shot, killed on bus in Charlotte

Police are investigating after a Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver was shot and killed in uptown Saturday night.

Police were called to West Trade Street near South Graham around 9:30 p.m. where they found the driver with serious injuries. The driver, Ethan Rivera, 41, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Rivera later died at the hospital.

Videos from the scene showed a CATS bus that appeared to have run off the road. Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say they are investigating, but no arrests have been reported.

There were four passengers on the bus. None were injured.