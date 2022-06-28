CMPD officer shot in leg

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say an officer was shot in the leg early this morning in the NoDa neighborhood. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. when police say they were responding to reports of a disturbance at the Blind Pig bar on 36th Street when a customer was asked to leave. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings spoke with reporters about what happened.

“As officers were investigating the incident and looking around the building, the facility, at least one shot was fired. An officer was struck in the leg as a result of that and transported to the hospital where the officer is in stable condition.”

No arrests have been made and Jennings says preliminary indications are that no officers returned fire.