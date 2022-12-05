Police investigating 'hate speech' and threats to children at Charlotte day care

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday that they're investigating threats against children after a rock with "hate speech" was thrown through the window of a north Charlotte daycare.

Police also said they have evidence that the incident, reported around 8:40 a.m. Monday, is connected to the shooting of a Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation employee last week.

A park ranger was shot and wounded Nov. 27 while closing the Friendship Sportsplex, less than half a mile from the daycare on Cindy Lane.

Police did not say what evidence they had connecting the events, but they are urgently requesting the public's help. The FBI is also investigating the case, CMPD officials said.

"It is critical that we get the public’s help — if you have information on who may have committed either act, please contact (Charlotte Crime Stoppers) immediately at 704-334-1600. Tips can be made anonymously," police said in a tweet.

On Monday, police said someone threw a rock through a window at the Marizetta Kerry Child Development Center. The area is a predominantly Black neighborhood, and the child care center is located on the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church campus.

While they didn't say exactly what the message thrown with the rock said, police did say it contained "hate speech and various threats toward children."

The child care center and police have been working to inform parents. A woman who answered the phone at the center on Monday said she wasn't authorized to provide more information.

The child care center has operated for more than 50 years, and serves children from infants through pre-K. Records show that Marizetta Kerry is authorized to care for up to 170 children. The center opens at 7:30 a.m., meaning there were children there when the rock attack occurred.

CMPD chief Johnny Jennings said he is "disheartened" by the attack. Police officers are checking on other nearby day cares.