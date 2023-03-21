© 2023 WFAE
Crime & Justice

Three arrested in Monroe woman's slaying

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published March 21, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT

Detectives from the Union County Sheriff's Office on Monday made three arrests in the kidnapping and homicide of a 37-year-old Monroe woman.

Alison Thomas was last seen on Feb. 13, 2023, and was reported missing on Feb 17. Her body was discovered earlier this month in the Nantahala National Forest in Jackson County.

UCSO obtained warrants and arrested:

  • Michael Kasminoff, 51, of Monroe. He is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to kidnapping.

  • Amanda Griffin, 42, of Monroe, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

  • Brandon Kisiah, 27, of Monroe, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Investigators haven’t said what led them to the suspects in this case, what their relationship was to Thomas or disclosed any motive for the killing.

The homicide investigation is still ongoing, and USCO said additional criminal charges may follow.

Anyone with information may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 with the Union County Crime Stoppers. You can contact the UCCS at 704-283-5600.

Crime & Justice Union County Sheriff's OfficeCrime
Kenneth Lee Jr.
