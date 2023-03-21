Three arrested in Monroe woman's slaying

Detectives from the Union County Sheriff's Office on Monday made three arrests in the kidnapping and homicide of a 37-year-old Monroe woman.

Alison Thomas was last seen on Feb. 13, 2023, and was reported missing on Feb 17. Her body was discovered earlier this month in the Nantahala National Forest in Jackson County.

UCSO obtained warrants and arrested:

Union County Sheriff's Office / Facebook Union County Sherriff's Office

Michael Kasminoff, 51, of Monroe. He is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to kidnapping. Union County Sheriffs Office / Facebook

Amanda Griffin, 42, of Monroe, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Union County Sherriff's Office / Facebook

Brandon Kisiah, 27, of Monroe, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.



Investigators haven’t said what led them to the suspects in this case, what their relationship was to Thomas or disclosed any motive for the killing.

The homicide investigation is still ongoing, and USCO said additional criminal charges may follow.

Anyone with information may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 with the Union County Crime Stoppers. You can contact the UCCS at 704-283-5600.