Live updates: UNC-Chapel Hill given all clear, three hours after reports of shots fired on campus; all classes and events canceled

UNC-Chapel Hill's alert system has given the all-clear to resume normal activities three hours after authorities reported an armed and dangerous person on or near campus. People were advised to shelter in place and the university was placed on a lockdown. All classes and events have been canceled for the rest of the day.

More information about the suspect is not available. Around 2:35 p.m., UNC police shared a photo of "a person of interest" regarding the situation.

This photo shows a person of interest in today’s armed and dangerous person situation. If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first and call 911. pic.twitter.com/NHG5CTjby4 — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) August 28, 2023

The threat was first brought to attention around 1:04 p.m. when a push alert from UNC went out to students, faculty and staff. The on-campus Alert Carolina sirens were also activated. At 1:21 p.m., the Alert Carolina system advised everyone to “continue to shelter in place.”

The Town of Chapel Hill said that its community members should avoid campus. Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils says folks should, "avoid repeating unconfirmed reports."

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools have been given the all-clear from proper authorities and began dismissing students at 3:40 p.m. Monday afternoon, more than an hour after the normal dismissal time due to the reported threat.

CHCCS had entered "Secure Mode" on Monday afternoon after the report of an "armed and dangerous person" near the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill. For CHCCS, "Secure Mode" means building doors will be closed and locked, and nobody will enter or leave a school building until an “all-clear” signal is given by the authorities.

GoTriangle buses have paused transportation near Chapel Hill.

Media near campus have reported an increased police presence.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he has "pledged all state resources needed to capture shooter and protect the UNC campus."

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available. Live updates are also available from WUNC.