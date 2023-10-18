Charlotte woman pleads guilty to producing $320,000 worth of fake documents

A Charlotte woman has pleaded guilty to unlawful production of false identification documents according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Chaiya Maley-Jackson, 23, admitted to netting hundreds of thousands of dollars, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, in January 2020 Jackson owned and operated Divia Documents/CPN Services. Jackson advertised the business on Facebook along with two other websites to sell a variety of false documents. She also used her personal Facebook under the name of “Yaya Flowers” to list the pricing for each document.

Between January 2020 and August 2022, she created nearly 400 social security cards, eight driver’s licenses and six COVID-19 vaccine cards and earned over $320,000 from the transactions, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Jackson was aware that customers would use the documents for PPP loan and car loan applications and other uses that required each type of document.

Jackson charged between $15 and $150 for pay stubs, lease agreements, COVID-19 hardship letters, social security cards, bank statements and driver’s licenses and other documents. She required buyers to pay half before the completion of each document.

Jackson was released on bond after a plea but could face up to 15 years in prison. Her sentencing date has not been set.