Man charged over FEMA threat in Rutherford County

A report this weekend of a truckload of militia headed to Lake Lure to hunt federal employees helping with recovery efforts after Helene — it turned out to be one armed man making threats, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff’s office received a call Saturday that a man armed with an assault rifle was making threats to harm Federal Emergency Management Agency employees in the Lake Lure and Chimney Rock areas.

The sheriff’s office alerted law enforcement officers from other agencies. A deputy went to Polk County where the threat was made and got a description of the car the man was driving.

That allowed the sheriff’s office to identify William Jacob Parsons, 44, from nearby Bostic.

Parsons was arrested and charged with going armed to the terror of the public. Officers said a rifle and a handgun were recovered.

Officials said Parsons posted bond and was released from the Rutherford County Jail later that evening.

The sheriff’s office said an initial report suggested a truckload of militia was involved in the incident. A further investigation showed that Parsons acted alone.