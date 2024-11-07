© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Mooresville man pleads guilty to stealing $2.6M from COVID relief program

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published November 7, 2024 at 4:01 PM EST

A man in Mooresville has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $2.6 million dollars from a COVID-19 relief program.

The U.S. Department of Justice says 53-year-old Steven Andiloro submitted bogus applications to the Paycheck Protection Program and then spent the money on personal expenses.

In addition, prosecutors say he ran a Ponzi-style scheme between 2018 and 2021, coaxing people to invest in businesses that were both real and fictitious. Prosecutors say Andiloro could face up to 40 years in prison.
Crime & Justice
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports