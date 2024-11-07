Mooresville man pleads guilty to stealing $2.6M from COVID relief program

A man in Mooresville has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $2.6 million dollars from a COVID-19 relief program.

The U.S. Department of Justice says 53-year-old Steven Andiloro submitted bogus applications to the Paycheck Protection Program and then spent the money on personal expenses.

In addition, prosecutors say he ran a Ponzi-style scheme between 2018 and 2021, coaxing people to invest in businesses that were both real and fictitious. Prosecutors say Andiloro could face up to 40 years in prison.