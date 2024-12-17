CMS student slightly injured after bus hit by gunfire

A person is in custody after a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus with about 30 students from Albemarle Road Middle School was hit by gunfire Monday afternoon. School officials said one student was slightly injured in the incident which began with a dispute outside the bus.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a suspect but the identity has not been released. CMS says a window was broken on the bus. Police say another car was also hit with gunfire.

Below is the message CMS sent to affected families:

Albemarle Road Middle School Families, this is Principal Perry. I am reaching out to inform you of a serious incident involving bus 1748. A dispute outside the bus led to a shooting which broke a window on the bus. One student on the bus was injured and is being treated by MEDIC. No other injuries have been reported. Law enforcement is investigating.

Another bus is on its way to take any remaining students home.

It is natural to feel anxious or frightened by incidents like this. Our crisis counselors will be on campus tomorrow if students need support. Resources for speaking to your child about violence are linked below. The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our number one priority. Thank you for your continued support of Albemarle Road Middle School.