Jan. 6 pardon recipient also arrested on child pornography charges

A Mint Hill man who was pardoned for his conviction from the January 6th, U.S. Capitol attack was also arrested last fall on child pornography charges.

WJZY reports that, according to the federal court documents, the FBI and Mint Hill Police executed a search warrant in Nov. 2023 for the home of David Daniel related to the January 6th charges. During the search on assault and trespassing charges, agents also recovered his phone and other electronic devices.

Federal investigators were made aware that Mint Hill PD had an open case regarding an alleged sexual assault of a minor. The minor, who was under the age of 12, accused Daniel of taking pictures of her while naked between 2015 and 2019, forcing her to shower with him and performing sexual acts.

There’s no word yet on how the pardon may impact the case.