SC police investigate woman's death at Rock Hill jail

South Carolina state police have been asked to investigate after a woman being held in the York County jail died Wednesday at a hospital. The Rock Hill Herald reports the identity of the 40-year-old woman has not been released. She had been in jail since Feb. 19 on two drug charges, according to a written statement from Sheriff Tony Breeden. Jail staff found the women unresponsive after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. EMS took her to a hospital, where she died around 1:30 p.m., according to the statement.