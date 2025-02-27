© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Feb. 27 EQUALibrium Live event featuring Friendship Missionary Baptist Church’s Men's Ensemble has been postponed due to an unexpected death. Out of respect for those directly affected, we will reschedule at another time. We send our deepest condolences to the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church congregation.
NEWS BRIEFS

SC police investigate woman's death at Rock Hill jail

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published February 27, 2025 at 2:13 PM EST

South Carolina state police have been asked to investigate after a woman being held in the York County jail died Wednesday at a hospital. The Rock Hill Herald reports the identity of the 40-year-old woman has not been released. She had been in jail since Feb. 19 on two drug charges, according to a written statement from Sheriff Tony Breeden. Jail staff found the women unresponsive after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. EMS took her to a hospital, where she died around 1:30 p.m., according to the statement.
Crime & Justice
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports