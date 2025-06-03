© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Suspect arrested in Sunday's mass shooting in Catawba County

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published June 3, 2025 at 8:51 PM EDT

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is under arrest in the mass shooting at a party south of Hickory that left one man dead and 11 wounded.

Garon Nathaniel Killian, 20, is charged with one count of attempted murder.

The shooting happened at a party early Sunday, shortly after midnight.

The FBI and Catawba County investigators are still looking for more information. They said Tuesday night that investigators have executed multiple search warrants and anticipate more arrests.
Crime & Justice
