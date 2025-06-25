Shrimp threat results in Brunswick County man's arrest

The State Bureau of Investigation has arrested a man for threatening to kill a state senator over a proposed shrimp trawling ban.

Anthony Street of Supply, NC, is a member of the Brunswick Soil and Water District board of supervisors. State investigators say that last week, he took to Facebook to decry state Senator Bill Rabon, who recently introduced a ban on inshore shrimp trawling.

According to state investigators, Street addressed Rabon and other legislators, saying quote, "be warned now… you deserve to lose your lives." He went on to say that quote, "all senators in Raleigh need to understand what happened to Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman in Minnesota can happen here in North Carolina." Street was apparently referring to this month's attempted assassination of two Minnesota state legislators, which left one of them, and her husband, dead, and two other people wounded.

SBI spokesperson Chad Flowers stated that Street has been charged with communicating threats to a legislative agent, and is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.