NEWS BRIEFS

Huntersville has a new police chief

WFAE
Published September 2, 2025 at 10:23 AM EDT

Huntersville has a new police chief. Brian Vaughn was sworn in Sunday as Huntersville's new chief of police, capping a 24-year career with the department that started when he joined as a patrol officer in 2001.

WCNC reports the 46-year-old Vaughan said the appointment feels surreal as he prepares to lead where he has served in roles ranging from traffic officer to assistant chief.

The California native moved to North Carolina in middle school and grew up between South Charlotte and Wilkesboro. He started his law enforcement career in 1998 with the Wilkesboro Police Department before joining the Huntersville department.
