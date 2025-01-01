Crowdfunding for a Free Press: Your Digital Toolkit

Here are some tips to help jumpstart your campaign:

📢 Make It Personal – Why does WFAE matter to you? People give when they feel something—so tell your story.

📱 Blast It on Social – Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn—wherever your people are, that’s where your campaign should be. Bonus points for a great photo or video!

📧 Send an Email (or 10) – A personal message to friends, family, and colleagues works wonders. Don’t overthink it—just let them know why you’re fundraising and how they can help.

📈 Share the Journey – Updates, milestones, even an occasional “I’m at [X]% of my goal—who wants to be the hero that gets me over the top?” People love to jump in when they see momentum!

Questions? Need help? Contact your Crowdfunding Captain, Laura Rice, at LRice@wfae.org.

