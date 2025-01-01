© 2025 WFAE

Crowdfunding for a Free Press: Your Digital Toolkit

Thank you for being part of this campaign!

Your support helps keep independent journalism strong, and we’re so grateful to have you on board. To make spreading the word easy, we’ve put together this toolkit with ready-to-use graphics for social media posts and stories—some with copy, some blank for you to customize. You’ll also find messaging ideas to help you get started.

WFAE Buttons Download Your Toolkit Set Up Your Campaign

1 of 13  — FB Post crowdfunding first amendment BLANK.png
2 of 13  — FB Post crowdfunding first amendment.png
3 of 13  — FB Post crowdfunding no commercials BLANK.png
4 of 13  — FB Post crowdfunding no commercials.png
5 of 13  — FB Post crowdfunding no price tag BLANK.png
6 of 13  — FB Post crowdfunding no price tag.png
7 of 13  — FB Post crowdfunding owned by us BLANK.png
8 of 13  — FB Post crowdfunding owned by us.png
9 of 13  — FB Post crowdfunding title page.png
10 of 13  — IG Stories crowdfunding first amendment.png
11 of 13  — IG Story crowdfunding no commercials.png
12 of 13  — IG Story crowdfunding no price tag.png
13 of 13  — IG Story crowdfunding owned by us.png

Here are some tips to help jumpstart your campaign:

📢 Make It Personal – Why does WFAE matter to you? People give when they feel something—so tell your story.

📱 Blast It on Social – Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn—wherever your people are, that’s where your campaign should be. Bonus points for a great photo or video!

📧 Send an Email (or 10) – A personal message to friends, family, and colleagues works wonders. Don’t overthink it—just let them know why you’re fundraising and how they can help.

📈 Share the Journey – Updates, milestones, even an occasional “I’m at [X]% of my goal—who wants to be the hero that gets me over the top?” People love to jump in when they see momentum!

Questions? Need help? Contact your Crowdfunding Captain, Laura Rice, at LRice@wfae.org.