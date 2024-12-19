Rock Hill Schools puts more staff in schools, cuts from district

Rock Hill Schools is making administrative changes that will go into effect at the start of the next school year. WCNC reports the school board will pull or eliminate funding from district-level positions and refocus them on school-level positions.

While some teachers in the district are seeing pay raises, other positions are being “reorganized” or “reduced.” There’s no word yet on how many positions will be cut

The district has confirmed the Virtual Academy option will not exist next school year and schools will also lose the Day Treatment Center – which is a short-term mental health treatment center for students.