Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Union County schools closed Wednesday due to snow

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Union County Public Schools both said they would be closed Wednesday due to snow and ice.

It's the second snow day this month for CMS, after a three-year snow drought. A trace to an inch or so of snow fell throughout the region Tuesday, with more to the south and east of Charlotte.

"Due to winter weather conditions in the forecast for Wednesday, January 22, 2025, all Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are closed. There will be no extracurricular activities or athletics. All scheduled testing will resume when we return to school. An update will be provided on when classes will resume. Please stay safe," CMS administrators said in a message sent to parents shortly after 9 pm Tuesday.

UCPS officials said they would provide an update about Thursday's school schedule by Wednesday evening.

"Staff has been in conversations with emergency management officials and monitoring weather and road conditions throughout the evening. Main and secondary roads are covered with snow, which can result in black ice and dangerous road conditions for buses and drivers in the morning. To keep our students and staff safe, Union County Public Schools will be closed for students on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Employees will operate on an optional telework day. There is no remote instruction for students on Jan. 22. A make-up day is not needed," Union County administrators wrote.