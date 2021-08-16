WFAE Presents NC Climate Reporting Town Hall With Reporter David Boraks

Climate change is no longer a distant worry. It's already changing our lives. That's why we at WFAE are expanding our coverage of the topic, and we want your help.

We'll look at how climate change is affecting the Carolinas and how we're responding.

Join us at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 for a virtual town-hall discussion on climate change in the Carolinas.

Climate reporter David Boraks will discuss reporting on topics such as coastal erosion and sea level rise, flooding from more frequent and intense storms, and the drive for more renewable energy.

RSVP for the event below.