Burn ban lifted in most of North Carolina

The North Carolina Forest Service lifted a ban on open burning in 67 counties on Wednesday, including Mecklenburg.

State officials say recent rain across the state allows them to lift the ban. It went into effect Nov. 29 because dry conditions posed a risk of forest fires developing such as the one at Pilot Mountain State Park that left more than 1,000 acres burned.

“The rainfall we are seeing across much of the state right now is doing what we need it to do,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a news release. “Forest fuels are soaking it in, and conditions are improving.”

The burn ban is still in effect for 33 counties, including Rowan in the Charlotte area.

A valid permit is still required for open burns, which can be obtained from the Forest Service in person or online.

You can read the state's announcement here.