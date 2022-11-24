NC attorney general asks companies to suspend loan payments for Pink Energy customers

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein on Tuesday asked five solar financing companies to suspend loan payments and interest for Pink Energy customers who haven’t received a working power system.

Mooresville-based Pink Energy filed for bankruptcy last month amid complaints from customers. Some people who hired the firm to install solar panels said their systems were underperforming or not working at all.

Customers were left in a bind, having to make loan repayments to lending companies for faulty systems on top of their regular electric bills.

Stein said in a statement that he is “asking these lenders to do the right thing and help lessen some of the financial burdens that Pink Energy customers are facing.”

He sent his request to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross River Bank, Sunlight Financial and Solar Mosaic.

Stein has been investigating Pink Energy for potential violation of consumer protection laws. He was joined in his request by the attorneys general for eight other states.

The coalition also noted that customers have alleged that Pink Energy misrepresented consumers’ eligibility for state or federal tax credits that could be used to satisfy their loan agreements.