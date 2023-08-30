Idalia forecast to bring rain, winds to Carolinas as a tropical storm

Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida early Wednesday morning and it is expected to bring moderate winds and heavy rain to the Charlotte region starting Wednesday afternoon, likely as a tropical storm.

As we continue to feel the effects of Hurricane Idalia, we urge our residents to stay off the roads as much as possible and continue to monitor @CharMeckEM. The likelihood of accidents is going to be heightened over the next few days. We'll be monitoring any major road closures. — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 30, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Charlotte region and beyond, including the Piedmont, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina.

Idalia was a Category 3 hurricane when it made landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday morning.

By 11 a.m. Idalia had crossed into Georgia on a path toward the Carolinas. When Idalia reaches the Charlotte region and eastern North Carolina, it is forecast to be a tropical storm.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office, @CLTgov, @MeckCounty, @StormWaterCM, are working together to monitor Hurricane Idalia and any impacts to our area. pic.twitter.com/rC4EYDyuPF — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management (@CharMeckEM) August 30, 2023

In our region, the NWS is expecting heavy rainfall, and winds that could reach as high as 31 mph between Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. The NWS has also issued a flood watch that will be in effect from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday

Our area will be affected by tropical cyclone Idalia this evening through the overnight. Winds will become gusty while periodic bands of heavy rain swing in from the east. 🌀 pic.twitter.com/k2cu1dQcBE — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) August 30, 2023

Current forecasts show the storm could bring between 1-3 inches of rain to the area, which could cause flash flooding in some places. Much of the region is already saturated from heavy rains earlier this week.

For sports fans heading out, the Charlotte FC midweek matchup against Orlando City SC is still on as scheduled. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, but you may want to bring the ponchos out as rain and moderate winds are expected.

If you have plans to travel through Charlotte Douglas International Airport, you might want to check with your airline.

Hurricane #Idalia is causing flight cancellations as it makes landfall in Florida. Severe weather can affect flights beyond the immediate area. Check with your airline for your flight status before leaving home. Continue to monitor https://t.co/smgdqJN3td. #FAAWeatherSquad https://t.co/ivlXzgbLel — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) August 30, 2023

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, 84 flights were canceled by midday Wednesday.

For more information on severe weather, head over to www.weather.gov for the latest updates in your area.

